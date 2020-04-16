Geeks Are All In For National Horny Day

Happy National Horny Day, world! For some not-so-wholesome reason, April 16th is the day for people to express their thirst. Since many single people are currently quarantined alone, the horniness on main is extra fierce today. According to Urban Dictionary, this national holiday was created so "anyone can ask anyone for any sexual content (nudes) and/or actions." Now, "anyone" is a bit extreme! However, if you do have a partner or friend with benefits out there, ask nicely and don't send unsolicited pics! The key to a good National Horny Day? Consent! If you don't have anyone out there (which is okay, dating is literally impossible right now), you can do what many people on Twitter have chosen to do today... thirst after your favorite characters online.

"National Horny Day. You know what that means!?!? I’m getting horny on main," @RiverdudeCovers tweeted earlier today using a photo of Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove (dare I say, a true animated beefcake?). This is clearly the sentiment of the day, as everyone from Marvel fans to anime fans have taken to the social media site to celebrate their sexual desires.

National Horny day You know what that means!?!? I’m getting horny on main pic.twitter.com/UziPUWCOJk — Riverdude Covers (@RiverdudeCovers) April 16, 2020

"National Horny Day" is currently trending on Twitter, so here are some posts from fellow geeks who aren't afraid to express their desire for actors, live-action characters, and animated characters. Check out some of the best tweets of the day, but do so at your own horny risk...