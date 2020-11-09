Two Marvel Panels Announced for Virtual D23 Event

✖

In lieu of any in-person events this year, the House of Mouse is hosting a virtual D23 event featuring guests from all corners of the company. That includes a presence from Marvel, in the form of two panels — one focusing on an upcoming Disney+ series and another as a spotlight for one of the publisher's most popular characters. The D23 Fantastic Worlds Celebration takes place November 16th through 20th and will feature "Marvel's 616 Uncovered" and "Marvel Comics Celebrates 80 Years of Captain America."

Both take place on Tuesday, November 17th with the Marvel's 616 starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern and the Captain America spotlight following an hour later.

"Get an exclusive first look at this exciting new Disney+ docuseries series with Executive Producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman, and Directors Clay Jeter and Brian Oakes to get a glimpse into these remarkable stories, showcasing the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe," a statement released by the company says. Marvel's 616 premieres on November 20th and is produced in part by Marvel New Media.

When it comes to the Captain America spotlight, the statement adds, "A journey eight decades in the making! Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort as they follow the All-American Avenger through the comics, pop culture, and onto the big screen!"

The event will be held entirely online and is available to those who are D23 Gold and Gold Family members. The company also announced a limited edition pin set to fans who register for Gold Memberships as a result of the event. More information on those pins can be found here.

The Star Wars franchise will also have a presence at D23 Fantastic Worlds, promoting the franchise's Galaxy's Edge theme park in a panel titled "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Storytelling through Merchandise."

The panel description for the theme park panel reads, "Meet the Disney Theme Park Merchandising team who help to bring Batuu to life as they explore the rich storytelling that goes into the exotic and authentic imports of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!"

Other panels include spotlights on Mickey Mouse, EPCOT, and Toy Story. The full schedule can be seen here.

Cover photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images