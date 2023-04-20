Ant-Man Debuts New Instagram Filter to Celebrate Quantumania's Home Release

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's home release is now here, with the film being released on Digital this week, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD in May. The Marvel Studios threequel has some impressive aesthetic feats regarding its size-changing superheroes — and a new Instagram filter celebrates that in a pretty epic way. ComicBook.com can exclusively debut the AR filter, which is able to shrink users down to Ant-Man's size. The effect is now available on both Instagram and Facebook.

The home release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will include the following bonus features:

Gag Reel: Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Audio Commentary: Watch the film with audio commentary by director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness.

Featurettes: "All in the Family – Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michelle Pfeiffer discuss the complex layers and secrets – yet incredibly strong bond of this heroic family." " Formidable Foes – Discover how Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray and Corey Stoll bring gravitas to the villains of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Learn more about how Kang brings a Thanos-level threat to this adventure and the larger MCU."

Deleted Scenes: "Drink The Ooze – Upon entering the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang nervously drinks the ooze." "I Have Holes – Veb expresses great excitement when he discovers he finally has holes."

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, super-hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now available on Digital this week, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 16th.