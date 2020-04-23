Quarantined Stunt Actors Create an Epic Fight Scene You Have to See

✖

If you liked Project 88: Back to the Future Too, which saw groups of fans reimagining Back to the Future Part II while using whatever they had at hand while in quarantine, you'll love a new video put together by a bunch of stunt performers who are social distancing while creating an impressive, convincing fight scene. Through the magic of stunt performance and editing, a more-than-two-minute video was uploaded to social media earlier today, depicting a POV fight sequence in which the camera is "passed off" from character to character, launching a chain of punches, kicks, pratfalls, stunts, and the occasional tumble down the stairs.

The result is creative, compelling, and sometimes funny. Even if that dude around halfway through only THINKS he won his part of the fight, and that woman is about to deck him with a chair.

You can check it out below.

It's hard not to be impressed by this, which blends the artistry and creativity of what stunt performers have to do on a daily basis with the creative hamstringing of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its resulting social distancing programs. It calls to mind the numerous times Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim has called for more recognition for Arrow's stunt team and for stunt performers in general from awards presentations.

It also illustrates how much of stunt performing is about hiding the strike, more than just "surviving" it. Most of the moves in this video simply move too fast for the camera to notice that they did not really do what they appeared to be doing, or moved into the camera so that it was easy to give a certain impression and cut away.

The viral tweet above was shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman, although its' credited to an account that circulates a lot of viral, humorous content, with (obviously) a lot of it over the last few weeks leaning into the novel coronavirus pandemic and the way it has changed life in most industrialized countries.

