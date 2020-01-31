Fan Favorite Iron Man Character Cut From Avengers: Endgame Revealed in New Deleted Hulk Scene

Back in November, Marvel Studios released Marvel's The Infinity Saga Box Set, a hefty a new collector's edition that features all 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The set comes at a high price but includes neat features ranging from an exclusive lithograph and a signed letter by Kevin Feige to a host of bonus scenes and unreleased footage from the beloved movies. This week, Reddit user u/spiderjjr45 has taken to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to share some fun deleted scenes that are included in the set. From Captain Marvel almost appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron to a deleted Avengers: Infinity War scene featuring Smart Hulk, there's tons of content to choose from. Another post to Reddit shows that a fan-favorite character from Iron Man was almost seen in Avengers: Endgame. The image shows Dum-E, the robot Tony Stark uses as an assistant in his workshop.

“Infinty Saga - Deleted Scene from Endgame: Professor Hulk and Dum-E in the Stark Lab,” u/spiderjjr45 shared. “Possibly the reason why there was a LEGO set for Tony's Lab in the pre-film-release sets,” they added with this link.

You can check out the image in the post below:

Many people commented on the post:

“Nah, the real reason was because the Infinity War LEGO sets leaked super early and were moderate to big spoilers, and Marvel got really pissed that they leaked so early and people were piecing plot points together from them, so for Endgame, most of the sets are kind of irrelevant to the plot, like this one, because that’s what Marvel/Disney wanted,” u/PrestoMovie argued.

“Why can't we get any of these during the re-release? People went to multiple viewings to get Endgame to beat Avatar but what they got was some short Hulk clip when clearly the have lots of deleted scenes that they could share to the passionate fans,” u/zwannsama wondered.

“I haven't seen the scene, I don't have the set, but this really should have been in the movie,” u/MasterofSciFi added.

