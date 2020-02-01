The Office Fan Turns Baby Groot into Dwight Schrute and We're Here for It

By Adam Barnhardt

Today in the news you didn't know you needed takes us to the Instagram page of @duaneshootstoys, a toy photographer with massive portfolio of elaborately staged toy photographs. That includes the latest batch of photos, a mash-up of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Baby Groot and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), the haphazard salesman from The Office.

Featuring a homemade diorama of the Dunder-Mifflin Scranton offices, the series of photographs features a Baby Groot statue posed in various situations, completed with the iconic Dwight glasses and wardrobe of a yellow shirt and monochromatic tie. The little guy even has Dwight's middle-parted hair.

"I was inspired to do this shot after seeing a Groot Schrute meme online," the photographer says in their caption. "Most of this diorama is made out of paper, foamboard, and polymer clay. I originally tried to use actual Jello with the stapler, but it wouldn't stay together...so I used epoxy resin and some food coloring instead."

0comments

If you look closely, the diorama even includes a mini stapler-in-JELLO gag from one show's very first episodes. Various Dunder-Mifflin contraband litters the set from itty bitty reams of paper to Creed and Meredith's screen-accurate desk arrangements. See everything for yourself in the gallery below.

View this post on Instagram

"I am Schrute!" #TheOffice #Groot #DwightSchrute . I was inspired to do this shot after seeing a Groot Schrute meme online. Most of this diorama is made out of paper, foamboard and polymer clay. I originally tried to use actual Jello with the stapler, but it wouldn't stay together... so I used epoxy resin and some food coloring instead. I'll be posting a detailed "behind the scenes" video soon, stay tuned! . #iamgroot #guardiansofthegalaxy #dundermifflin #dundermifflinpapercompany #yegart #yegartist #yegphotography #edmontonartist #epictoyart #toypiccommunity #toyphotography #michaelscott #theofficememes #mcu #toyphotographer #diorama #marveluniverse #babygroot #guardianesdelaga #jimhalpert #schrutefarms

A post shared by Duane Shoots Toys (@duaneshootstoys) on

Upcoming films from Marvel Studios include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Start the Conversation

of