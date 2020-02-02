The Eternals Finally Wraps Filming

At long last, The Eternals has wrapped production. ComicBook.com has learned the entire cast and crew on the upcoming Marvel epic has wrapped principal photography as the movie officially heads into post-production. With a release date set in November, it's likely the cast and crew will reconvene at some point later this spring to finish pickup scenes during reshoots.

This news follows various Eternals stars individually wrapping work throughout the previous week, from Kumail Nanjiani to Richard Madden on Saturday. The cast also assembled this weekend for a wrap party, one of the first that's actually happened once principal photography has wrapped — oftentimes, they're held shortly before.

The movie kicked off production last summer in the Canary Islands and has morphed into one of Marvel Studios' biggest productions yet. In fact, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has suggested it's one of the studio's most expensive and riskiest properties yet.

"It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao's] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward," says Feige. "That's a risk if I've ever heard one."

With both Black Widow and The Eternals in the can, Marvel is moving full steam ahead with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to begin filming immediately in Australia. While that's going on, the studio will continue work on its vast slate of television shows for Disney+ including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki — all three which are currently filming.

The Eternals is set for release November 6th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1st, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

