Marvel Fans React to Black Widow Super Bowl Trailer

Black Widow fans were very excited for a new look at the film on Super Bowl Sunday. The trailer left some fans on the Internet wanting as there wasn’t much new to glean from the short spot during the game. There were some highlights with Taskmaster using Captain America’s shield trick to great effect. Also, there was a new look at all the members of Nat’s family in one place in their new costumes. That being said, Marvel fans are always looking for little windows into the plots of these movies. But, they will have to wait a while to see the finished product.

Marvel also rolled out some new character posters to celebrate the big trailer. Each actor is posed in front of the Black Widow logo. The effect is stylized and sleek. This is going to be a very different film for the studio as Phase 4 will see them take even bigger swings. The Eternals will be another big departure for the MCU as everything will be defined by these early entries.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.

Check out the best reactions to the trailer down below: