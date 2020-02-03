WandaVision First Look Confirms Return of Classic Vision Look

Marvel Studios brought its "A game" with Super Bowl LIV this year, dropping teasers for Black Widow and the three shows currently in production. The WandaVision chunk of the 30-second teaser packs a full punch, including an explosive first look at Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in her comics-accurate Scarlet Witch costume. It also confirms the series would feature Vision (Paul Bettany) in his proper comics form.

To date, all of the promotion involved with the series as featured the fan-favorite android character in his human form, the one we saw in Avengers: Infinity War, before he was stabbed through the chest by Corvus Glaive. Throughout the duration of the teaser, Vision's android look is seen in both color and black and white forms. See it all for yourself below.

The teaser shows the various eras of sitcoms WandaVision draws inspiration from before seemingly confirming the two characters have kids — Wiccan and Speed. It's also all very on-brand with how Bettany described it last week — "f-cking bonkers."

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision is set for release later this year.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier this fall, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

