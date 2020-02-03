Does The Falcon and The Winter Soldier First Look Spoil the Return of HYDRA?

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe tuning into Super Bowl LIV Sunday night got quite the surprise after Marvel Studios decided to tease all three shows it currently has in production — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and even a snippet from Loki. Since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is the show that's been filming longest, it's only fitting the thirty-second teaser featured a healthy chunk of video clips from the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series. In fact, the clip both begins and ends with snippets from the show.

Towards the beginning of the first look teaser reel, Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon is flying through the air in an apparent pursuit of gun-wielding base jumpers, but if you slow it down and look a little bit closer, the quick sequence could reveal more about the series than you'd expect. At first glance, it looks like the jumpers are wearing green suits with yellow stripes, in an eerily similar accent pattern to the suits worn by HYDRA in the comics.

On a second glance, the suits appear to be a darker green or black but the yellow stripes are certainly there, which begs to ask the question — is HYDRA comic back to the MCU? Naturally, the Nazi-adjacent group is synonymous with all things Captain America. We've seen them introduced in Captain America: The First Avenger, serve as a major plot device in both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron. The group even took control of ABC's Agents of SHIELD for a long while.

Outside of the time-traveling shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame, the group last had a major presence in the MCU proper during Captain America: Civil War after Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) shut down the Winter Soldiers the group had been keeping in cryostasis.

Plot-wise, they'd be able to tie in the group all sorts of ways. One of the ways that stand out most would be a few leftover HYDRA loyalists ordering the creation of U.S. Agent, helping to explain why the government chose to go with John Walker (Wyatt Russell) as Cap's successor over Falcon.

At the very least, we'll see if HYDRA returns when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier hits Disney+ later this year.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, WandaVision in 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

What'd you think of the first look of these Marvel Studios shows? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!