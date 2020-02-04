WandaVision Easter Egg Further Hints at Wiccan and Speed

During Super Bowl 2020, Disney+ released a new television spot with the first footage from its upcoming Marvel Studios series WandaVision. The series brings back Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as the Vision. Certain props in the shots shown in the spot suggest that this show will introduce Wanda and Vision's twin children, the Young Avengers Speed and Wiccan. Marvel fans have been poring over the new footage since it debuted and some think they've noticed another hint that Speed and Wiccan will be making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in when WandaVision premieres on Disney+.

The latest clue comes from a shot of Wanda looking like a working-class mom in a network television sitcom. In the background is a refrigerator with artwork on the door. Taking a closer look, the pieces are of the letters "T" and "B."

Speed and Wiccan's real names are Thomas Shepherd and Billy Kaplan, respectively. This has led some to believe these pieces of art are another clue about their inclusion in WandaVision. Take a look for yourself below.

These twins and their unusual origins were a driving force for stories in the Marvel Comics universe for years. Unable to conceive children naturally with an android, Wanda used magic to create the twins. It was later revealed that the children were created from the souls of children under the control of the villain Master Pandemonium and the twins’ unmaking thereafter caused Wanda to suffer a mental break. In “Avengers Disassembled,” she turned on the Avengers, killing Ant-Man, Vision, Hawkeye, and Jack of Hearts. Then, in House of M, she erased the X-gene from most of the mutants on Earth. The story continued until the Avengers she killed returned and Scarlet Witch atoned for her sins by helping Hope Summers bring back mutants at the conclusion of Avengers vs. X-Men.

