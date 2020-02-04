WandaVision Fan Teases Disney+ Show With Haunting Poster

The first look at Disney+'s WandaVision is here, giving fans an insight into what the reality-warping show will look like when it drops later this year. Combining tones from sitcoms across the ages with a massive Marvel blockbuster, the WandaVision teaser lived up to the hype we've gotten from cast and crew to date. Some suggest the teaser also managed to convey a spookier undertone, pointing toward a mental break from Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

Now, Instagrammer @finalgirl.edits has crafted the perfect fan poster for the series, combining the look and feel of a psychological thriller in Glass with bits and pieces from the WandaVision teaser we've seen. You've got Maximoff in her full Scarlet Witch suit mixed with throwback sitcom versions of the character, including a black and white I Love Lucy-style look. Vision (Paul Bettany) even makes an appearance in one of the broken glass panes.

You can see it for yourself below.

According to Bettany, the show is going to be "f-cking bonkers," and one of the biggest risks Marvel has taken across its wide slate of movie and television properties.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision is due out on Disney+ this December.

Other pcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August of 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

