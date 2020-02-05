Hugh Jackman Celebrates His One-Year "Truce-Aversary" With Ryan Reynolds

Celebrity feuds are nothing new in Hollywood, but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have reinvented the game. The actors best known for playing Wolverine and Deadpool have a wonderful, ongoing faux feud that they continue to post about on social media. Their hilarious history together began when Reynolds starting pushing for Jackman to show up as Wolverine in the Deadpool films. Jackman refused, and they've been going after each other in various ways ever since. Occasionally, they post nice things about each other, and this time last year the men had a truce in order to promote each other's businesses. Reynolds is an owner of Aviation Gin and Jackman has Laughing Man Coffee. Earlier today, Jackman took to Twitter to celebrate their truce with a hilarious video.

“It’s our 1 year Truce-Aversary. Attention must be paid.” Jackman wrote.

You can check out the video in the post below:

Reynolds has yet to comment on the video, but we suspect a reply or rebuttal will be coming along eventually.

Now, Jackman claims the truce has lasted a year, but we’re inclined to disagree with that fact. Over the last few months alone, Jackman has done everything from “accidentally” leak a video of himself talking negatively about Reynolds to making fun of him during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement, and asking the Internet chose between them in a “who wore it best” photo. Truce or no truce, the content between Jackman and Reynolds never stops bringing us joy.

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, it’s unlikely a team-up between the actors' Marvel characters will ever occur. This is especially true now that Dark Phoenix was released last year, closing the 20-year long X-Men movie franchise. However, the Deadpool film series will be continuing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman has also said he was done playing Wolverine, but maybe Reynolds will eventually convince him.

As for other upcoming projects, Jackman can be seen this year in Reminiscence, a new romantic thriller from Lisa Joy (Westworld, Pushing Daisies) that also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Natalie Martinez, and Thandie Newton.

Reynolds will be seen this year in Shawn Levy's (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum) Free Guy alongside Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. He'll also be reteaming up with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing faux feud between Reynolds and Jackman? Tell us in the comments!

