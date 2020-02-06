Daredevil's Jon Bernthal and Vincent D'Onofrio Reunite for Netflix Movie

The actors behind two of the most popular characters from the beloved Daredevil TV series are preparing for a new project together on the same streaming platform that delivered Marvel's hard-hitting action program. Vincent D'Onofrio played Kingpin in all three seasons of Daredevil, while Jon Bernthal made his debut as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, in the show's second season, and knocked it so far out of the park that he was given his own standalone spinoff series. It was announced this week that the duo would be joining an all-star cast for a still untitled Netflix thriller.

Director Nora Fingscheidt is set to helm the new movie with a script from Mission: Impossible - Fallout writer/director Christopher McQuarrie. Sandra Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, the film's main character, alongside co-star Viola Davis. D'Onofrio and Bernthal join a cast that also includes Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Emma Nelson, Aisling Franciosi, and Rob Morgan.

The movie is based on the British miniseries Unforgiven and follows the story of Bullock's Ruth Slater, a woman who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime in her past. Upon returning home, she is forced to reckon with her history and find her estranged sister that she was forced to leave behind.

Like D'Onofrio and Bernthal, Bullock also has a successful history with Netflix, starring in 2018's Bird Box, which remains one of the streamer's most-watched original movies to-date.

Bullock will produce this new thriller alongside Graham King and Veronica Ferres. Nan Morales, Nicola Shindler, Sally Wainwright, and Colin Vaines are all set to executive produce.

There's no word as to when the movie will be released on Netflix, but production is currently underway in Vancouver.

