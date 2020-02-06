Marvel's Franklin Richards Makes His Choice Between the X-Men and Fantastic Four

With mutants now having their very own nation in Krakoa thanks to the efforts of Xavier, Magneto, and the rest of the X-Men, there has been a conflict brewing between the Children of the Atom and Marvel's first family the Fantastic Four. That conflict revolves around Reed and Sue's son Franklin Richards, one of the most powerful people on the planet who also happens to be a mutant. The conflict is finally addressed in X-Men/Fantastic Four #1, and as you might imagine, it doesn't go very well. By issue's end young Franklin ends up choosing between the X-Men and Krakoa and the Fantastic Four, but his choice reveals something else entirely, and it's something that will have huge consequences for his relationship with his family. Spoilers incoming so you've been warned.

The X-Men showing up to talk to Franklin doesn't offer up the best first impression, and the Fantastic Four's reaction also isn't stellar. Thankfully Kitty Pryde and Franklin are able to have a heart to heart discussion about his options, and that's why he trusts her. Unfortunately, things continue to escalate between the rest of the group and Franklin's family, so in an effort to silence it all Franklin bolts through a Krakoan gate.

Rather than ending up in Krakoa though, he ends up just on the other side of the gate in New York, and everyone is puzzled. Everyone except Reed actually, because that's when he reveals that he created a device that masks Franklin's mutant gene, meaning the gates can't recognize him as a mutant. He implanted this device into Franklin while he's been researching him in his attempts to fix his powers, and Franklin is upset at this realization.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"You--you were supposed to be fixing me!," Franklin says, and Reed says he was trying to protect him, saying he's too young to just go. Reed says, "I'm your father, your place is..." but before he can finish Franklin walks away from his father. The team is in shock, and Xavier and the crew head back through the gate, with Xavier saying "It would appear that you're right Reed. I suspect this will resolve itself in time."

It's easy to see why Franklin and Valeria then show up as stowaways on Kitty Pryde's ship later in the issue, and they are intent on heading to Krakoa. Looks like Reed made Franklin's choice easy, and it's definitely his fault.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

X-Men/Fantastic Four #1 is written by Chip Zdarsky and drawn by Terry Dodson, and you can find the official description below.

"KRAKOA. Every mutant on Earth lives there … except for one. But now it’s time for FRANKLIN RICHARDS to come home. It’s the X-MEN VS. the FANTASTIC FOUR and nothing will ever be the same."

X-Men/Fantastic Four #1 is in comic stores now.

