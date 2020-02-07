Ant-Man and the Wasp Deleted Scene Reveals Janet van Dyne in Costume

After a few glimpses of the Wasp in action, fans are finally able to see Michelle Pfeiffer kick some ass as Janet van Dyne in a deleted scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp. There was a lot of talk about unseen deleted scenes being included in Marvel Studios' massive Infinity Saga box set, collecting every single movie released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far in one package. The deleted scenes weren't included in other releases of the film, but producer Kevin Feige made it clear he wanted to add them as a bonus for fans who purchased the pricey box set.

One deleted scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp shows a substantial action sequence in which a younger Janet and Hank Pym, played by the digitally de-aged Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, as they attempt to invade the illegal testing facility where Egghead is conducting experiments that will eventually lead to Ghost's creation.

It's awesome to see van Dyne get in on some superhero action in the flashback, showing how well the original And-Man and Wasp work together as a team of covert SHIELD operatives. But the sequence does run a little long and serves the same storytelling purpose as the exposition scene with Laurence Fishburne's Bill Foster later in the film. So instead of dragging out the prologue for another five minutes, it makes sense that director Peyton Reed simply cut it from the film.

While this might be disappointing for some fans, at least Marvel is finally giving people the chance to see it.

Reed previously revealed that he also shot more scenes in the Quantum Realm, but that they had to pull off a difficult balancing act when assembling the final version of the film.

"There was another sequence we shot, actually, where Hank got injured, and she actually fought off some Quantum creatures." Reed continued. "We saw her use the sword and stuff like that, and then also had that scene where she plays a sort of peacemaker. So you got to see Janet, the warrior, Janet the diplomat, and then Janet, the wife of Hank Pym."

He added, "But it really sort of, it was all about balance and cross-cutting between that ending. There were some cool scenes on their own, but they really sort of — they didn’t solve the questions the audience had. They just sort of produced more questions.”

The Infinity Saga box set and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available for purchase.

