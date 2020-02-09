New Eternals Logo Reportedly Surfaces From Marvel Studios

Marvel's Phase Four is set to begin this year with Black Widow being released in May followed by The Eternals in November. While fans already know a lot about the Scarlett Johansson led film, which is set to take place after Captain America: Civil War, we still don't know too much about The Eternals, which is currently in the midst of filming. However, based on a recent photo shared by MCU Direct, it looks like we might have an idea of the movie's new logo. The photo features a crew jacket, which could very well just be a behind-the-scenes image, but it could also mean a glimpse into something more official.

“Here's an official new logo variation for #TheEternals that members of the film's crew wore during production,” @MCU_Direct wrote.

You can check out the image in the tweet below:

Here's an official new logo variation for #TheEternals that members of the film's crew wore during production! pic.twitter.com/4mLRXAuCB1 — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 8, 2020

The image likely refers to the Celestials, the cosmic beings that first appeared in Eternals #1. In the comics, the Celestials created the Eternals as an evolutionary offshoot of humanity. The Celestials intended them to be the protectors of the Earth. Back in December, it was confirmed that they'd be a big part of the movie.

Marvel's Eternals is being directed by Chloe Zhao and was written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo. The sprawling cast includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

The Eternals hits theaters on November 6th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision sometime this year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

