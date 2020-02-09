Robert Downey Jr. Has Iron Man Underpants

Robert Downey Jr.’s days in the MCU might be finished, but people will always have questions about the Iron Man star’s career. A bunch of kids had some questions for Downey on BBC Radio 1 and one astute child wanted to know about the star’s choice in undergarments. There was a delightful little story about their father wearing his for two days at a time, which drew a laugh from Downey. But, the Marvel legend actually revealed that he did in fact have a favorite pair and they actually harken back to his time as Tony Stark. However, they are expressly for special occasions.

“I do! I have a pair of Iron Man underpants, and when I’m feeling froggy or like I need a little boost in confidence or I just want a secret, I’ll throw them on,” Downey joked. “But, I would never, no offense to your dad, wear them two days in a row. Though, I think the trend now is the we need to wash things less.”

Clearly the Marvel star was having fun with that line of questioning. There would be more to come when another child asked which superhero the actor would have wanted to be if he wasn’t Iron Man. Downey was quick to single out both Tom Holland and Jeremy Renner’s respective Avengers as his choices.

"I can't think of any red-blooded American boy that didn't imagine themselves as Spider-Man growing up," Downey explained. "However, looking back on it now — also because I’m just such a Jeremy Renner fan, and he made it so cool, particularly when he turns into Ronin [in Endgame] — I would say Hawkeye would be my go-to."

There were also questions about how much of Tony Stark bleeds into the actor’s everyday life. The star did admit that before he got the part, he would actually imitate his character in a bid to really nail down his take on the billionaire playboy philanthropist.

“Back in the day, when I was leaving up to screen testing for the part, there were these three scenes from the screen test, two of which were in the movie,” Downey began. “And I would run them, and run them, and run them. I would just stand in front of the mirror and I would think about like, what if I really was as confident as this guy. So, I was pretending that I was going to get the part.”

Dolittle is in theaters right now.

