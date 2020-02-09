Watch Spider-Man Get Down in Viral Dance Video

Disneyland visitors will be able to see Spider-Man swing through the sky this summer. But, some visitors at a Pakistani amusement park are already seeing the Marvel hero cutting a rug. A TikTok user uploaded a video of Spidey cutting a rug at Pleasure Land Family Fun Park in Pakistan. There are some Disney characters and Marvel heroes around to watch the Wall-Crawler bust a move. Spider-Man just couldn’t resist the drums and then the Internet did what it does best, spread the video far and wide. TikTok, as a platform, loves nothing more than dancing. So, seeing a famous Marvel character doing a folk dance is just ripe for the memetic way the app operates.

Tom Holland, our resident Spider-Man, is no stranger to a song and dance number. His performance on LipSync Battle is still talked about to this day. (The Tumblr posts about that episode are still so hysterical.) He took on his co-star Zendaya who served up a spirited version of 24k Magic by Bruno Mars. But, she couldn’t have been prepared for Holland to bring out the big guns and bring down the house with his wet rendition of Umbrella by Rihanna. He had on the outfit from the video, the wig, and the prop to boot. The star told a crowd at ACE Comic Con last year that he wasn’t too sure about an encore.

Holland said, “I don’t know. I don’t know. I feel like me and Zendaya got the first one pretty good. But, maybe? Who knows? You never know. Probably not, if I’m honest. It was the most stressful week of my life…Well, maybe that Disney and Sony thing. Yeah, that happened, it was a bit of a stressful week.”

Life of Spiderman in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/6M9d7vdDBP — desi mojito (@desimojito) January 28, 2020

For now, the Web-Slinger is going to have his hands full in that third installment after his life gets basically blown up at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now, that he’s probably going to be on the run in the third installment, the chances of the hero crossing paths with Venom and Sony’s Spider-Verse grow more likely by the day. Kevin Feige told Cinemablend that it was a definite possibility last year.

"I think probably it's up to Sony," Feige told the publication. "Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don't know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!