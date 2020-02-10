Thor: Love And Thunder Director Taika Waititi Lost His Mom On The Oscars Red Carpet

Sunday night was a big one for Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi as he took home an Oscar for his work on Jojo Rabbit. The writer, director, and actor made the special night memorable by bringing his mom to the Academy Awards ceremony but prior to the show beginning, he lost his mom somewhere on the carpet. Waititi was stopping at various reporters to talk about his work in recent years and what brought him to Sunday night's Academy Awards but, in doing so, mama Waititi was off on her own adventure and the director had no choice but to admit she had gone missing.

"Where's my mum?" he asked. "I feel terrible, I can't find my mother. She must be... Hopefully someone's taking care of her!" The moment was captured by Variety, prompting Waititi to joke that maybe bringing his mom was not such a great idea. "Well, obviously not for me, but I'll try harder next time. If there is a next time!"

Watch the funny little moment in the video in the tweet below.

If you see Taika Waititi’s mom, please let him know. He lost her on the red carpet https://t.co/5agg7FRipM pic.twitter.com/z8y7fKD0r5 — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Waititi has become a beloved figure from the Hollywood community, telling compelling and important stories with works like Jojo Rabbit, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and Thor: Ragnarok. He will look to keep that up with Thor: Love and Thunder next year, which brings back the cast of Thor: Ragnarok and returns Natalie Portman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Thor: The Dark World (save for a seconds-long cameo in Avengers: Endgame). Fittingly, Portman is the presenter who handed Waititi his Oscar on Sunday night after he won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

