Thor: Love and Thunder Enlists Netflix Scribe to Writing Staff

Taika Waititi is fresh off his first-ever Academy Awards win and now, the acclaimed filmmaker has brought on some help when it comes to Thor: Love and Thunder. New reports (via Variety) suggest the director and Marvel Studios have hired Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to help flesh out the script for Thor: Love and Thunder. Robinson is best known for her work writing and directing Netflix's Someone Great, the Gina Rodriguez and Brittany Snow-starring feature. Though details remain scarce, it's expected Robinson will share screenwriting credits with Waititi, who's returning to Marvel for his second feature with the studio.

Waititi won his fthe Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay Sunday night for his work on Jojo Rabbit. He previously directed Thor: Ragnarok and is set to write and direct Thor: Love and Thunder, now with the assistance of Robinson. Waititi has previously revealed he's gotten at least a treatment done for the movie and expects it to be "bolder" than his work on Ragnarok.

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi previously told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Love and Thunder is expected to draw heavily from Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic's critically-acclaimed The Might Thor comic series, something Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says is one of the best comic arcs in recent memory.

“[Waititi] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok. And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we—?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements,” Feige said at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “That is a huge important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters November 5, 2021.

