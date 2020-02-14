Kitty Pryde Death: Legendary X-Men Writer Chris Claremont Confused By Marvel Tease

Few names are as synonymous with X-Men than Chris Claremont's, especially characters like Kitty Pryde, who Claremont co-created with John Byrne. Pryde has changed quite a bit since Claremont and Byrne introduced her to the world of X-Men, and her latest transformation comes on the heels of House of X and Powers of X, which ushered in a new age and status quo for the X-Men and all of mutantkind. Kitty, who now goes by Kate Pryde, has become the Hellfire Club's Red Queen, and but as we saw in the last issue, that has caused her issues with Black King Sebastian Shaw, and he's actually managed to kill her in it would seem. That came as news to Claremont from his reaction on social media.

Claremont tweeted "Am I missing something? Apparently, is Kitty Pryde dead?" Several fans explained what was going on in the last issue and what happened. As many of them explained, the current state of mutants is that they can use the talents of The Five, Xavier, and Cerebro to restore someone's mind and memories and give them a new body in the process, but things are a little different for Kate.

As we've seen in the Marauders series, for some reason she can't enter the gates to Krakoa, and so we aren't sure if she can actually be reborn if she does die.

The good news is that Marvel Editor Louise Simonson gave us a hint that all is well. replying to the thread "I expect she'll get better."

Marauders #7 is written by Gerry Duggan and is drawn by Stefano Caselli, and you can find the official description below.

"THE TREASURE OF ISLAND M! As Verendi’s plans against Krakoa grow, the Marauders find themselves missing something vital. Artist Stefano Caselli (AVENGERS, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) joins the crew of the craziest X-series of them al!"

Marauders #7 is in comic stores now.

What do you think will happen to Kate Pryde? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!