WandaVision Fan Poster Includes Intriguing Tease for Disney+ Show

December is a long way away, meaning the time is bound to crawl for WandaVision fans waiting for the show to debut. The series is setting up all kinds of new plot points for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the apparent introduction of Wiccan and Speed. While we all wait for the Elizabeth Olsen vehicle to hit Disney+, some Marvel fans are taking it upon themselves to pass the time with the likes of fan art and supercuts. One recent instance of this is an incredible teaser poster made by popular Instagrammer @H.K.Artworks.

You all know the saying — sometimes less is more and that's particularly true in the case of the newest posters from this beloved fan artist. Using Vision's maroon and green head — complete with the Mind Stone, the artist intertwines the comics-accurate Scarlet Witch headdress.

It's a minimalist take on the series, there's no doubt it. But even then, it provides enough of a tease that keeps us excited for the series just a bit longer...at least until the next piece of fan art drops. You can check it out for yourself below.

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ in December 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!