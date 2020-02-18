The Punisher Star Is Down for Disney Rapunzel Live-Action Remake Role

There was a time not too long ago Ben Barnes played Billy Russo, one of the most unhinged villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now if the actor gets his way, he'll be returning to the Disney family. Shortly after news surfaced Walt Disney Studios is developing a live-action movie based on the Rapunzel fairy tale, fans quickly began fan casting Barnes as the live-action version of Eugene Fitzherbert from Disney's animated Tangled franchise.

As you might expect, Barnes is on board with the role, even going the length to tweet Disney Studios to remind them as such. "I am so up for this @DisneyStudios," Barnes tweeted. "Even down to the little chin beard! #Tangled"

In Tangled, the character was voiced by Zachary Levi. Judging by his schedule now he's Shazam in Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe, it stands to reason he'd be too busy for the role. If that's the case, Barnes is totally down to play the role.

I am so up for this @DisneyStudios ...even down to the little chin beard! #Tangled https://t.co/oBx8g7pIJW — Ben Barnes (@benbarnes) February 16, 2020

Marvel fans will recognize Barnes as Russo/Jigsaw on two seasons of Netflix's The Punisher, playing Frank Castle's (Jon Bernthal) friend-turned-foe. Outside of the MCU, the actor's probably best known for his role on HBO's Westworld. He's currently filming Shadow and Bone for Netflix.

There was one point Barnes and Marvel Studios had talked about another role, presumably on the movie side of things, though Barnes admits it came too close to his time spent on The Punisher. "I did talk to them about something this year, but it was a bit too close to doing The Punisher, I think, for them," the actor revealed last November. But, you know, they have proof that you can – particularly if it was on TV, you can go back and do a movie if there's a character that's right."

He added, "I was definitely talking about a couple of superheroes last year. No. It didn't work out for whatever reason, but definitely, there's still room for that in my future. As long as they hurry up. I don't want to be a 50-year-old superhero."

Season One and Two of The Punisher are streaming on Netflix.

