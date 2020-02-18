Disney Holding Auditions for New Avengers Stunt Performers

It looks like the Mouse is on the hunt for some new Avengers! Disney and Marvel's Avengers Campus is set to open up in Disneyland's California Adventure Park this summer, and the space is introducing an entire stunt show featuring some of the most popular characters from Marvel Comics. This action-packed stunt show will play at the new area in the park and Disney is opening up auditions for performers to participate. These auditions are open to anyone, as long as you have stunt performance skills and fit all of the size requirements for the specific roles.

An open casting call from Disney Parks Live Entertainment is asking for submissions for performers to play Black Widow, Black Panther, Captain America, Spider-Man, and an unnamed villain. "Sword wielding" is one of the suggested skills listed under the villain's description, so there's a chance it could turn out to be Taskmaster.

"Disney Parks Live Entertainment is actively seeking ONLINE SUBMISSIONS from professional stunt talent with significant experience for an upcoming live action show at Disney California Adventure® Park," reads the description of the casting call. " These stunt professionals will use unrivaled experience and athletic skills to amaze and astound our guests every day through high intensity stunts such as stage combat, weapon combat, tumbling and more."

Everyone applying needs to have "extensive" backgrounds in stunts and theatrical combat, and they all need to fit the correct height requirements based on the character they're applying for. Black Widow is between 5'4" and 5'8", Black Panther is between 5'10" and 6'2", Captain America is between 5'11" and 6'3", Spider-Man is between 5'6" and 5'10", and the villain is between 5'11" and 6'3".

If you think you've got what it takes to play one of the Avengers at Disneyland, you can apply for the gig on the Disney Careers website here. Good luck!

