X-Men: Apocalypse Star Would "Love" to Play Jubilee Again

One of the many things done poorly by X-Men: Apocalypse was the film's treatment of the X-Men character Jubilee. Played by Lana Condor in the film, it marked the first time that the character would appear in one of Fox's X-Men movies in a role that wasn't just a cameo, at least that's what fans were told before the movie was released. As we know, the final cut had much less Jubilee than fans expected and only barely showed off her mutant abilities, but that hasn't soured Condor on hoping to return as the character on the big screen one day.

“I think that now is a really good time and I would really like to do her justice because she didn’t have it five years ago and I don’t think ever has,” Condor said in an interview with TheWrap. “She’s a fantastic character and now I think is the perfect time to give her what she deserves, so I would love to go back and do something with her."

Condor went on to say that she hadn't heard from Marvel Studios about the possibility of reprising her role for a new film, but that she did run into them once and reminded them that Jubilee is a great character.

"I haven’t [heard anything from Disney], but I did see some of the filmmakers at [the Vanity Fair Oscar party] the other night and I was like ‘Hey… don’t forget, don’t sleep on her."

Now that the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company is in the rear view mirror, Marvel Studios now fully controls all of the characters previously owned by that studio, including Jubilee and the X-Men. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 that projects involving the characters are in development.While the introduction of the X-Men and mutants into the Marvel Universe is probably years away, Feige has said he's very excited to have the characters in Marvel Studios' stable.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige said last year. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

