Marauders Shows Why Iceman is One of the Deadliest X-Men

X-Men are a formidable team full of heavy hitters like Wolverine, Rogue, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Colossus, and more, but while he doesn't get the shine that some of those other characters do, the latest issue of Marauders shows why Iceman is one of the deadliest mutants on the planet when he wants to be. We've seen flashes of this before, but typically it's in alternate universe stories like Age of Apocalypse. In Marauders though we see this in full effect after the death of Kate Pryde, causing Iceman to go on an angry spree where he takes out an entire team of soldiers all by himself and even before they can get a shot off.

After Iceman learns of Kate Pryde's death, he joins Bishop to take down a group of soldiers on a ship. No one's even seen him yet but his powers can be seen in the fact that it starts getting extremely cold inside of the ship, with the crew realizing that it must be the Marauders. They're pretty confident that unless Magneto is out there the Marauders can't get in, but Iceman proves them wrong.

In addition to causing them to take off their armor and tear from their eyes due to the extreme heat and cold his powers are causing, ice forms on the inside of the wall as well followed a powerful punch that creates a large hold in the ship. We then see him standing there with one of his ice weapons formed, saying nothing but "murderers".

At this point, someone tries to fire at Iceman, but their finger is so frozen that the action causes their finger to sever and fall to the ground. Iceman keeps the cold coming, telling them that they'll live but they'll feel the after-effects of this frostbite for a long time.

He then says while he can't kill a human, they believe in an eye for an eye. That's when he goes to one soldier and separates his arm from his shoulder, causing Bishop to voice his concern and tell the team back home to teleport them to Krakoa.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

As you can see, you don't mess with Iceman, and it's awesome to see how lethal the fun-loving mutant can be when he wants to be.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marauders #8 is written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Stefano Caselli, colors by Edgar Delgado, letters by VC's Cory Petit, and design by Tom Muller. You can check out the official description below.

"THE TREASURE OF ISLAND M! Storm and the White Queen come to blows."

Marauders will also be collecting its first volume in an upcoming trade paperback, and you can find the official description for that below.

"Ahoy, muties - the X-Men sail at dawn! Mutantkind has begun a glorious new era on Krakoa, but some nations’ human authorities are preventing mutants from escaping to this new homeland. Which is where Captain Kate Pryde and her high-seas allies come in! Funded by Emma Frost and the Hellfire Trading Company, Kate and her crew of Storm, Pyro, Bishop and Iceman sail the seven seas to liberate their fellow mutants - as the Marauders! But the real cutthroats are back home in the Hellfire Club’s Inner Circle, where Sebastian Shaw has recruited a new Black Bishop to aid in his machinations against the Club’s two queens. As tensions rise, Kate’s crew finds itself caught in the dead center of the Battle of Madripoor! Can the Marauders avoid being made to walk the plank?"

