Avengers: Endgame VFX Artist Points Out Thanos Error Everyone Missed

No movie has made more money at the box office than Avengers: Endgame, but even then, the movie wasn't invincible. Shortly after the Marvel Studios flick hit home media last year, fans were quick to point out a VFX error that ended up making its way into the theatrical and home releases. When Warrior Thanos (the one from the past), went to snap his fingers while wearing the Stark Gauntlet, the fingers of the glove momentarily clip through his palm.

The scene in question was crafted by Matt Aitken and his team at Weta Digital and just recently, Aitken broke his silence on the flub in a recent video with the Corridor Crew Youtube channel.

"Yeah. I wish we caught it at the time," Aitken concedes. "It just goes to show there's always a little bit more that you could do. But yeah, we were doing a lot of work on the armor. You don't want to constrain what Josh [Brolin] was doing on set, you want him to be able to perform and you just have to make the armor work to that."

The error amounts to just a few frames in a blink and you'll miss it moment, thought you an see it around the 5:20 mark in the video above when Aitken starts discussing it.

The clipping error — which is VFX lingo for allow one element to mistakingly pass through another — comes shortly after another potential mistake. Right as Thanos is about to snap his fingers then, he seemingly looks directly at the glove, where the Time Stone should be. Of course by this point, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) had already taken the Infinity Stones back from Thanos before doing the snap himself, saving the Avengers (and the world) from near-certain annihilation.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

