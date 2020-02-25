Marvel Writer Teases Avengers vs. X-Men

Marvel’s mutants are flourishing as the X-Men enjoy the Dawn of X era. Under the leadership of “Head of X” and X-Men writer Jonathan Hickman, mutants have made Krakoa a sovereign nation with political power to spare. But the Avengers, under writer Jason Aaron, have been doing their best to maintain the political status quo, fighting in the War of the Realms and the Vampire Civil War. With the Avengers being so involved around the globe and the X-Men’s power on the rise, Aarron hints in an interview with Newsarama that a conflict between the two supergroups could be in the making.

"Jonathan’s plans are continuing to unfold, and as we all know Jonathan’s plans tend to stretch forward in terms of years, not just a few issues, years worth of storyline," Aaron says. "We’ve seen such a profound shift and change in terms of the X-Men’s place in the Marvel Universe, I think you have to know that change is gonna be reflected not just across all the X-books as we’ve seen, but it’s gonna bleed out into every corner of the Marvel Universe at some point or another.

"As long as I don’t have to be in the same room as Jonathan Hickman unless it’s absolutely necessary," Aaron added. "I am down for the X-Men continuing to be a big part of the Marvel Universe."

It sounds like a sequel to the 2012 Avengers vs. X-Men event could be brewing. Hickman and Aaron both worked on the event. In that story, the Avengers and X-Men came to blows over how to handle the return of the Phoenix Force. The Phoenix possessed five of the X-Men -- Cyclops, Emma Frost, Colossus, Magik, and Namor -- who then took over the world. Though they sought to improve the planet, the power of the Phoenix ultimately corrupted them. Namor all but destroyed Wakanda, a plot thread Hickman later picked up during his time writing Avengers, and Cyclops killed Professor X. Eventually, Hope Summers and the Scarlet Witch were able to harness the power of the Phoenix Force together to restore mutantkind.

While we wait for whatever showdown might be coming for the X-Men and Avengers, the X-Men are currently wrapped up in a story involving the Fantastic Four while Aaron is about to launch a major story focused on Moon Knight.

Do you hope to see the Avengers vs. X-Men rematch? Let us know what you think of the idea in the comments section.

