IT Star Thinks MCU Wolverine Should be Played by Another Australian Actor

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has one massive challenge ahead of it: re-introducing the X-Men movie franchise within in the MCU. While 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies helped establish the modern era of superhero movie blocksbusters, icons like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, or the the James McAvoy / Patrick Stewart versions of Prof. X, are going to need to be recast. When it comes to Wolverine, everyone seems to have an opinion about which actor is most qualified to pick up Hugh Jackman's mantle. For IT movies star Nicholas Hamilton there's only one stipulation for Marvel's MCU Wolverine: it needs to be another Australian actor!

We here at ComicBook.com had a chance to catch up with Nicholas Hamilton at the premiere and press day for Netflix's new YA Superhero drama I Am Not Okay With This. After achieving something of a breakout status as psychotic bully Henry Bowers, it's not a major leap to think that Hamilton could take on a superhero/supervillain role soon. With Marvel's X-Men still on deck, we asked Hamilton where he might fit into the rebooted franchise:

ComicBook.com: What character from the "X-Men" would you like to play?

Nicholas Hamilton: "Oh I feel like we need another Australian Wolverine if we're gonna get another one. If we're gonna get another Wolverine, we need another Australian man."

I agree.

NH: "Not me, I'm not capable of such muscles."

Well he wasn't all that muscular at first either, if you see the first "X-Men."

NH: "Yeah, fair okay."

It took a few years for him to get there a lot of chicken breasts.

"I feel like there's a lot of new characters though, that's the thing I don't think we need to reboot any characters. I feel like there's so many characters in the MCU that haven't been brought to life that I'd love to take a stab at one of those."

Like who?

"Oh God, I mean not necessarily "X-Men" but if we're gonna take a stab like a young Avenger possibly, that'd be nice. But who knows, who knows."

Hamilton may have his finger better on the pulse than most MCU fans; The X-Men's debut in the franchise is seemingly still years out from happening - quite possibly in Phase 5 of the MCU. Meanwhile, Phase 4 has already been teasing things like Kang The Conqueror and Young Avengers being introduced all too soon. So if Hamilton is trying to make the jump to the MCU, getting in now for a project like Young Avengers is probably a better bet than trying to be the next Wolverine.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier August 20th, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision on December 20th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.