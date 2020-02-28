Ryan Reynolds’ Hilarious New Aviation Gin Commercial Celebrates Leap Day

Everyone knows Ryan Reynolds has a great sense of humor, and the actor known for playing Deadpool has carried that attitude over to his business in the best way. Reynolds owns Aviation Gin, and the recent ads for the alcohol company have been nothing short of hilarious. At the end of last year, the company enlisted the “Peloton Girl," who became instantly infamous after starring in a bizarre Peloton commercial. Now, Reynolds' latest ad, which features his voiceover, is celebrating Leap Day, which happens every four years in February. Of course, that means folks born on February 29th have an especially interesting birthday. In the new ad, Reynolds enlists a woman who was born on Leap Day 84 years ago, which means tomorrow is technically her 21st birthday.

“Arlene Manko was born in 1936. But tomorrow, she’ll turn 21 years old. #HappyLeapDay,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram. “I had 7 kids in 10 years, did you not think I wanted to drink? I’m ready to party,” Manko says in the video. The post received lots of love from fellow celebrities. “Genius,” wrote Jodie Comer, Reynolds’ co-star in the upcoming film, Free Guy. “Holy Moses!,” Reese Witherspoon quoted. The best part of the video is that it ends with Manko proclaiming, “I didn’t know who Ryan Reynolds was.” You can watch the video in the post below:

One of Reynolds' best Aviation Gin ads came about a year ago when he teamed up with his nemesis, Hugh Jackman. The actors best known for playing Wolverine and Deadpool have a wonderful, ongoing faux feud that they continue to post about on social media. Their hilarious history together began when Reynolds starting pushing for Jackman to show up as Wolverine in the Deadpool films. Jackman refused, and they've been going after each other in various ways ever since. However, they often come together to promote each other's businesses.

Reynolds will be seen this year in Shawn Levy's (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum) Free Guy alongside Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. He'll also be reteaming up with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

Free Guy hits theaters on July 3rd.

