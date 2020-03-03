Nashville Tornado: Marvel Star Chris Pratt Pledges Donation

Nashville, Tennessee was struck by deadly tornadoes this week, leaving some massive damage to the city's eastern region. Given Nashville's status as America's "Music City" and the forefront of the country music scene, it's not surprising that celebrities are rallying to help those affected by the tornadoes. One of those celebrities is none other than Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World: Dominion star Chris Pratt, who has just posted his pledge to donate to Nashville and all those affected. Chris Pratt's kind declaration came on the back of musical artist Chris Stapleton also posting his own declaration to make a Donation to Nashville, and letting others know how to do the same.

I’ll be making a donation Chris. I urge anyone else on here to consider doin so as well if you please. https://t.co/tClj2xUMjl — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) March 3, 2020

Chris Stapleton: "My wife & I are deeply saddened by last nights tragic events in Tennessee. Our thoughts & prayers are with our community. We can all help by donating directly to (https://cfmt.org/story/middle-tennessee-emergency-response-fund/… ) Please give what you can. If it’s 10 cents or 10 dollars every bit helps."

Chris Pratt: "I’ll be making a donation Chris. I urge anyone else on here to consider doin so as well if you please."

Below you can find the official statement from the Middle Tennessee Emergencey Response Fund:

"In the wake of destructive tornados, power outages, road closures and rescues throughout Davidson and surrounding counties, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address their ongoing needs.

Grants from the Fund will be made to nonprofits providing vital services both immediate and long term. Our work helps free nonprofits up to concentrate on delivering vital services while we “connect generosity with need” and our community sets out to rebuild lives.

We know when disasters strike, there are no quick fixes,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We need to support the affected communities and the nonprofits on the ground helping victims and addressing their needs.”

Chris Pratt stars in Pixar's Onward, in theaters this week. Jurassic World: Dominion arrives on June 11, 2021. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 has been announced, but no official release date revealed yet.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.