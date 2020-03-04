Marvel Stars Chris Evans and Kumail Nanjiani Will Be Featured Speakers at SXSW

SXSW is the annual festival that focuses on film, interactive media, and music that takes place in Austin, Texas every year. This year, the event will be running from March 13th until March 22nd and there are some exciting people expected to attend. According to the festival’s website, an array of big names will be appearing at SXSW as Keynotes and Featured Speakers, including Marvel’s Chris Evans and Kumail Nanjiani. Evans is, of course, known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Nanjiani will soon be making his franchise debut as Kingo in The Eternals. The line-up of names will also include Frank Oz, Katie Couric, Mr. Eazi, Tamron Hall, Gillian Jacobs, Karlie Kloss, RZA, Alicia Tillman, and Emily V. Gordon, who is Nanjiani’s wife and the co-writer of their Oscar-nominated film The Big Sick.

Evans talk is described as follows: “A Starting Point (Government & Politics): A conversation about a new civics engagement project aimed at helping to demystify politics while bringing our elected leaders closer to the communities they represent. Hosted by the organization’s co-founders actor/director Chris Evans; Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated filmmaker/actor Mark Kassen; media and technology entrepreneur Joe Kiani; and executive producer and host of the Tamron Hall Show, Tamron Hall." You can check out Evans' tweet about the announcement below:

Nanjiani’s talk is described as follows: "A Conversation with the executive producers of Apple’s 'Little America' with actor, writer, and producer Kumail Nanjiani; writer and producer Emily V. Gordon; Co-founder of Epic Magazine and film and television producer Joshuah Bearman in conversation with CNN anchor and host of At This Hour, Kate Bolduan (Making Film & Episodics)."

Previously-announced Keynotes for SXSW include Gabo Arora, Erin Lee Carr, St. Vincent a/k/a Annie Clark with Carrie Brownstein, Diplo, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Kim Gordon, Laurene Powell Jobs, Soo-Man Lee with Michelle Jubelirer, Janelle Monáe, Cat Packer with Kelly Perez, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross with Damon Lindelof, Lulu Wang, Roger Waters with Michael Moore, and Whitney Wolfe Herd and Jon Korngold with Gayle King. You can learn more about the event here.

