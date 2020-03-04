Marvel Reveals A Conan Character Is Actually A Cannibal

We've seen some pretty twisted things in the Marvel Universe over the years, though a few grotesque and disturbing events stand out above the rest. Marvel has just revealed another secret that is sure to enter that disturbing category, and it involves a powerful Conan villain that will only become harder to look at once you realize how they've become so powerful. Spoilers incoming for Savage Avengers #11, so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned. We good? Cool. In the latest issue of Savage Avengers, Doctor Strange traces Kulan Gath's blood through the Astral Plane, and in doing so he is able to follow Gath's memories and history, discovering that the sorcerer didn't just kill people to obtain power, but he ate them, becoming a cannibal to absorb their magic.

Yep, that's right, Gath is a cannibal, and it's hard to watch at times. As Strange discovers, it started when one mage refused to unlock the text of a spellbook. Gath then went full-on vampire and bit out a piece of his neck. He was exiled, but after tasting the blood of the mage he found knowledge and power in it, and gained the knowledge he sought.

That's when he started hunting down those with more power and knowledge, eating pieces of them to gain both. He even hunted down and did this to the former Sorcerer Supreme Mekri Ra, who had defeated him years earlier, reaching into his stomach and eating, well, you can see it below for yourself.

(Photo: Marvel)

Strange is horrified when he finds this out, as anyone would be in his place, and you can check out the full images above and below. Yeah, pretty gross, and we'll never see Gath the same way again.

(Photo: Marvel)

Savage Avengers #11 is written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Butch Guice with colors by Alex Guimaraes and lettering by VC's Travis Lanham, sporting a cover by Valerio Giangiordano & Frank D'Armata. You can find the official description below.

(Photo: Marvel)

"The horrific secret of Kulan Gath’s power is revealed. Steel yourself, True Believers, this one is a bummer for the ages. Plus, Dr. Strange & Elektra did what last night?"

Savage Avengers #11 is in comic stores now.

Pretty disturbing right? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.