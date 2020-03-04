Marvel Star Sebastian Stan Called Out for Going to Extreme Measures in Coronavirus Precautions

Tensions are currently high as the threat of the coronavirus continues to loom all over the globe. It was revealed earlier today that the London Book Fair will be canceled due to the coronavirus and that Baby Yoda merchandise could be delayed as a result of the outbreak. People are also taking extra precautions while traveling, including Sebastian Stan, the actor best known for playing the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star of the upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is currently en route to Europe and took some extreme measures on his flight. Stan posted a photo of himself on Instagram, which includes him wearing a face mask, sleep mask, hoodie, hat, gloves, and a blanket.

"Thanks @delta for getting me to Europe safely... #BuckytakesEurope," Stan wrote. Many people reacted to the post, ranging from comments that call him "dramatic" to dubbing him the "CEO of staying safe." Many celebrities also chimed in, including Jessica Chastain who wrote, "Haha OMG." Shailene Woodley replied with "SS" and Cara Santana just posted three coffin emojis. You can check out the image of Stan and people's reactions in the post below:

View this post on Instagram Thanks @delta for getting me to Europe safely... #BuckytakesEurope A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on Mar 4, 2020 at 1:54am PST

The coronavirus has infected more than 90,000 worldwide and killed more than 3,000 of those infected. The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. WWE is monitoring the spread of the virus in Tampa Bay, Florida, the site of WrestleMania 36. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. Netflix is struggling to film Dwayne Johnson's new movie, Red Notice. Disney delayed the Chinese premiere of its live-action Mulan movie indefinitely. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. Certain events are moving ahead undeterred for now, E3 and Emerald City Comic Con among them, despite Dark Horse Comics and DC pulling out of ECCC.

As for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the new series is expected to premiere in August. In addition to Stan, the show will see the return of Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon. The show will also feature Wyatt Russell as a U.S. Agent, Daniel Bruhl as the villain Baron Zemo from Captain America: Civil War, and Emily VanCamp will be reprising her role as Sharon Carter/Agent 13. The cast also includes Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. Kari Skogland directs the six-episode series, with Malcolm Spellman serving as showrunner.

What do you think about Stan's coronavirus precautions? Tell us in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.