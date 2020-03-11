Kevin Smith Celebrates the First Anniversary of Captain Marvel

March 8th was International Women's Day, which means it was also the one-year anniversary of the release of Captain Marvel. The film's star, Brie Larson, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her first camera test in full costume, but she did not devote a post to the movie's anniversary. However, someone with a small connection to the film did take to Twitter to commemorate the occasion: Kevin Smith. In case you forgot, one of Stan Lee's original movie cameos was in Smith's Mallrats back in 1995. Since Captain Marvel happened to take place in 1995, the filmmakers decided to make Lee's cameo a wonderful moment of him reading and rehearsing the Mallrats script.

“#CaptainMarvel was released 1 year ago. What is your favorite part of the movie?,” @MCUExchange tweeted on Sunday. “Loved the whole flick, but this was easily my favorite part. Thanks, @captainmarvel,” Smith replied with a photo of Lee from the film. You can check out the tweet below:



As for Captain Marvel, Brie Larson will soon suit up as the hero once again in the upcoming sequel. It's unclear when production on the movie will begin, but an earlier report on the matter revealed that a 2022 release date is reportedly being planned for the film.

WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is in final negotiations to pen the film, which will move up the action from the 1990s and it set to take place in the present day. Marvel Studios is also seeking a female filmmaker to helm the sequel, who would potentially be the third solo female director behind Black Widow's Cate Shortland and The Eternals' Chloé Zhao. The directors of the first Captain Marvel, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, will not return to step behind the camera and instead reportedly working on a Disney+ series for Marvel Studios.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

