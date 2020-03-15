Paul Bettany to Star in Facebook Scandal Movie Produced by the Russo Brothers

Paul Bettany was last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Infinity War, where his character Vision was killed by Thanos during his quest to find the Infinity Stones. However, Bettany will soon be making his triumphant return to the franchise in WandaVision, which is expected to premiere on Disney+ in December. Not only is Bettany returning to Marvel, but he's also going to be re-teaming up with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. According to Observer, the Russos are producing a new script written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who also penned the last two Avengers movies. The film is set to focus on consultant Christopher Wylie, “a central figure in Facebook’s 2018 data privacy scandal connected to Cambridge Analytica.” It's reported that David Gordon Green will direct the movie once he's finished filming Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

According to the report, Bettany has been cast as real-life businessman Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica. "He hires Wylie to work the data collection and run strategy and knows without Wylie he’d be nowhere. Within the film, Nix is described as someone who wants to succeed at any cost and can often lose his temper in that pursuit," Observer writes.

As for WandaVision, the series is also set to star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The show will also feature the return of Kat Dennings as Thor's Darcy Lewis, and feature Marvel alum Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent). You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ in December. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.