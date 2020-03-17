Marvel's Black Widow Delay Has Fans Mad at the Coronavirus

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel Studios has just pulled Black Widow from its release date on May 5th, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That will make 2020 the first year in over a decade in which the summer season isn't marked by a major Marvel movie release. While the move isn't at all unexpected, it is a sobering reality check about the imminent future. Marvel Studios was one of the last to pull its film from the theatrical release slate, but with chains like AMC now closing its theater locations indefinitely, there's little other choice for Marvel.

Naturally, fans are learning that Black Widow has been pulled from release (with no new date yet given), and they aren't reacting very well...

One Emoji Says It All

In this case, that one emoji says more about the current emotional state of the Marvel fandom than words ever could. 

Natasha Deserves Better Than Corona

Other Marvel fans seem to understand and accept that for Black Widow to truly succeed it needs a proper theatrical release. Natasha (and Scarlett Johansson) have earned that level of prestige. 

On Demand?

The inevitable debate a Black Widow On Demand or Disney+ release has already begun - and the fandom seems wholly divided about it. Other studios are going that route now, though, so who knows? 

Marvel vs. DC

Fans are also wondering what Black Widow's delay could mean for Wonder Woman 1984 - and what Marvel will do if WW84 does not change its release date. Good questions... 

Bad Anniversary

For a lot of Marvel fans Black Widow was going to be a milestone release on the anniversary of Avengers: Endgame. Now, the world looks frighteningly like the MCU did, after the Thanos snap. 

We Can Beat This

Plead with it, beg for it - it won't matter. Destiny has arrived, and it sucks. 

Coronavirus Be Like...

Yeah, there are a lot of parallels between Thanos' Infinity War and the effects of COVID-19 on our way of life. Black Widow won't be the last film dusted from theaters. 

