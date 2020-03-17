Marvel's Black Widow Delay Has Fans Mad at the Coronavirus

Marvel Studios has just pulled Black Widow from its release date on May 5th, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That will make 2020 the first year in over a decade in which the summer season isn't marked by a major Marvel movie release. While the move isn't at all unexpected, it is a sobering reality check about the imminent future. Marvel Studios was one of the last to pull its film from the theatrical release slate, but with chains like AMC now closing its theater locations indefinitely, there's little other choice for Marvel.

Naturally, fans are learning that Black Widow has been pulled from release (with no new date yet given), and they aren't reacting very well...