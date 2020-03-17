Helstrom Star Says We'll See Series "Very Soon"

We've yet to see a Helstrom release date from Hulu, but that's not stopping one of the stars from the series from teasing its imminent arrival. Hours after news surfaced filming on the first season of the horror show wrapped, Helstrom star Tom Austen confirmed as much on his Instagram profile. That's when he also made sure to add they he and his co-stars would be seeing the rest of us "very soon."

"Season One. Done," Austen writes. "Blood, sweat, tears, and more blood. We'll be seeing you very soon. #helstrom" The actor was even sure to include snapshot a comics-accurate Daimon Hellstrom.

We've yet to hear — or see, for that matter — much from the set of Helstrom. Some of the only set photos that surfaced online during production only showed Austen in street clothes, a far cry from the classic look Marvel fans know of the character from the comics. Though little is known about the series outside of the cast and a handful of characters, Hulu content chief Craig Erwich praised the spooky show at the streamer's TCA stop earlier this year.

"We're in production on [Helstrom]," Erwich said at the time. "I've seen the first four episodes of that and I'm really excited about it. It's definitely a different corner of the Marvel Universe in terms of its horror. It's a really unique take on a horror show that has a unique family situation at the center of it."

Austen joins an expansive cast featuring Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, Alain Uy, Daniel Cudmore, and David Meunier in the upcoming Hulu show. Helstrom has yet to get a release date from Hulu.

Do you think Helstrom is something Hulu could surprise drop on while people are self-quarantining at home? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things Helstrom!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.