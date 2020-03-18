Marvel Star Karen Gillan Does Quarantine Karaoke

Places all over the world have shut down due to the threat of the coronavirus, which means people are hunkering down at home to self-quarantine in the hopes of avoiding and/or spreading sickness. Many celebrities have been sharing updates of their current status, with big names like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Idris Elba testing positive for COVID-19. Many celebrities are just laying low, including Karen Gillan, who is best known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yesterday, the Scottish actor took to social media to share some "Quarantine Karaoke" with a bit of St. Patrick's Day flair.

Gillan posted three hilarious videos using some fun filters, including one in which she's just a singing toilet paper roll. Of course, toilet paper is a hot commodity right now, quickly becoming one of the hardest things to buy during this pandemic. You can check out Gillan's fun videos in the post below:

Gillan is expected to return to Marvel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which the actor previously teased has an "amazing" script. Currently, the film does not have a release date, but the movie is expected to see the return of director James Gunn, who is currently working on The Suicide Squad.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow at a TBD date, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

