Guardians of the Galaxy Director Shares Heartwarming Groot Art During Coronavirus Pandemic

Things around the world are pretty tough for most people as the threat of COVID-19 continues to alter our everyday lives. Many celebrities have been sharing updates of their current status, with big names like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Idris Elba testing positive for COVID-19. Other famous folks have been sending out messages of positivity lately, including James Gunn. The Guardians of the Galaxy director has done everything from recommending movies to watch during the quarantine to reminding people to be compassionate during these difficult times. The director's latest post is a beautiful message featuring one of the most beloved members of the Guardians: Groot.

“We Are All in This Together by @briankesinger. #wearegroot ❤️,” Gunn wrote. The attached art features a smiling Groot hugging the entire world. Many people commented on the post: “I love this,” @claregrant wrote. “We are Groot,” @jaderaid replied. “Beautiful statement, you are amazing and thank you for sharing your thoughts, love your work,” @rowansthor added. The artwork is by Brian Kesinger, who is an artist for Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Disney. You can check out the image below:

View this post on Instagram We Are All in This Together by @briankesinger. #wearegroot ❤️ A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Mar 20, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

Speaking of Groot, Gunn also cast doubt earlier today on Vin Diesel's tease that his character would become "Alpha Groot" in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. When asked by a Marvel fan what an "Alpha Groot" even is, Gunn responded with, "Haha no idea. Maybe he just means the most awesome Groot ever?" The director is expected to tackle Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soon, but the film does not yet have a release date. In the meantime, he's working on The Suicide Squad.

With so many productions shutting down, it's lucky that Gunn managed to finish filming The Suicide Squad just in time. Despite what the title for Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

