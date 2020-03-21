Marvel Studios Artist Posts Image of Ultron Hoarding Toilet Paper

If you've logged on Twitter or Facebook in the past two weeks, you've likely seen the memes about the world's disappearing toilet paper. In the mind of former Marvel Studios executive Charlie Wen, that's because Ultron has been hoarding the world's supply. I know the character killed Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and all but still, the acts laid out by the concept artist are still the most villainous of the two.

Wen, the artist who helped kickstart Marvel Studios now-famous visual development department, took to his social profiles Saturday morning to share a new piece he created featuring Ultron resting royally on a stack of bath tissues with pallets of the sought-after item stacked up in the background.

So that’s where all the #toiletpaper went!!!

🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻😷😷😷

In all seriousness, I hope you all stay healthy and safe in these arduous times. Stock up, but don’t go crazy like #ultron here. Leave some for your neighbors!

😇🙏🏼#marvelstudios #coronavirus #corona pic.twitter.com/qaRJ36oYjl — Charlie Wen (@imcharliewen) March 21, 2020

"So that's where all the #toiletpaper went!!!" Wen jokingly writers. "In all seriousness, I hope you all stay healthy and safe in these arduous times. Stock up, but don't go crazy like #ultron here. Leave some for your neighbors!"

The robotic character ended up making his MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, also seemingly being killed in the same flick. We've yet to see if the character was able to manage to upload his consciousness in a piece of tech before getting his "heart" out by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Coincidentally enough, Age of Ultron was also originally supposed to serve as the introduction to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) though that was eventually removed from the movie.

"[Captain Marvel] was in a draft," Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige previously revealed. "But to me, it would have done that character a disservice, to meet her fully formed, in a costume and part of the Avengers already when 99% of the audience would go, 'Who is that?' It’s just not the way we’ve done it before... The way we reveal Scarlet Witch [in costume] at the end of the movie? Those were Captain Marvel plate shots. Joss said, 'We’ll cast her later!' And I said, 'Yeah Joss, we’ll cast her later.' [Whispers to an invisible associate who isn't Joss] 'We’re not putting her in there!'"

Avengers: Age of Ultron is now streaming on Disney+.

Upcoming movies from Marvel Studios — and their release dates as of now — include The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Black Widow has yet to set its new release date.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.