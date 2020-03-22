Marvel Teases Moon Knight Taking Over the World

The Marvel solicitations for June have arrived and if you were still unsure of Moon Knight's future in the Marvel world, one title looks to turn the character into a god. We've known for a while now Marc Spector — and all the identities he comes with — would have a major role in an upcoming Avengers story arc. Now, according to the solicitation text for Avengers #35, the character will be taking over the world as the Avengers try and stop him. Better yet, the stunning cover from Matteo Scalera shows Moonie standing tall over Thor as he hoists the Asgardian's Mjolnir high over his head.

"An empowered, godlike Moon Knight has just saved the world from fiery ruin," the solicitation teases. "Now an army of mummies and moon priests begins to reshape the world in the image of ancient Egypt. But where does that leave the Avengers? Broken, imprisoned – or on the run in the moonlit streets of New Thebes City." You can see Scalera's cover below.

(Photo: Marvel / Matteo Scalera)

The book is written by longtime Thor scribe Jason Aaron, who previously teased the upcoming Moon Knight arc as a "world-shaking, face-breaking" story for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. "If you've ever wanted to see Moon Knight at his most badass, taking on the most powerful, primordial forces of the Marvel Universe, with all his moon-powered fury, then this is the world-shaking, face-breaking arc for you," Aaron wrote earlier this year.

The full solicitation for Avengers #35 can be found below.

AVENGERS #35

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

LIVING VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE AGE OF KHONSHU!

An empowered, godlike Moon Knight has just saved the world from fiery ruin. Now an army of mummies and moon priests begins to reshape the world in the image of ancient Egypt. But where does that leave the Avengers? Broken, imprisoned – or on the run in the moonlit streets of New Thebes City.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.