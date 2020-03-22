Marvel's X-Men: Havok Burns a Man's Face in Hellions

Marvel Comics has released a preview of Hellions #1 by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia, the latest series to spin out of the X-Men's new Dawn of X status quo. The series sees Alex Summers, aka Havok taking over what looks like one of the strangest X-Men squads ever. His team is made up of Psylocke, Orphanmaker, Nanny, Wildchild, Scalphunter, Empath, and Mister Sinister. What would possess Havok to put together such a motley crew of mutants? The new preview suggests Havok may not be in his right mind. It shows Havok and a group of other X-Men involved in a scuffle with the Hellfire Cult. Havok seems to lose his cool.

After being struck with a rocket, Havok starts cackling. He grabs one fo the cultists and starts burning the human's flesh with his energy powers. You know things are weird when Wolverine is the one having to pull someone back from being too aggressive. Even stranger is that, once he's pulled off of the human, Havok doesn't seem to remember his aggressive actions at all.

Keep reading to see the preview for yourself. Hellions #1 from Marvel Comics goes on sale in comic shops and digital storefronts on March 25th.