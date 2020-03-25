Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Think James Gunn's Michael Rooker Toilet Paper Is Hilarious

By Patrick Cavanaugh

Filmmaker James Gunn has regularly turned to Michael Rooker when he needs a talented performer for his directorial efforts, from Slither to Super to the Guardians of the Galaxy films to the upcoming The Suicide Squad, but the recent coronavirus pandemic and need for individuals to quarantine themselves has found Gunn turning to Rooker for an unexpected reason. The filmmaker revealed on Twitter that, due to the shortage of toilet paper in stores, Gunn has had to use toilet paper emblazoned with Rooker's face, which he made as a gag gift years ago and likely never expected to have to use.

While fans of Gunn's and Rooker's obviously wish that our current situation never required the use of the toilet paper, they can't help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the gag gift!

Good Puns

Speechless

Heroic Sacrifice

Yon-Doo-Doo

Take Our Money

He Deserves Better

Multi-Talented

Serial Wiper

Yondu the Assguardian

Keep Friends Close

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of