Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Think James Gunn's Michael Rooker Toilet Paper Is Hilarious
Filmmaker James Gunn has regularly turned to Michael Rooker when he needs a talented performer for his directorial efforts, from Slither to Super to the Guardians of the Galaxy films to the upcoming The Suicide Squad, but the recent coronavirus pandemic and need for individuals to quarantine themselves has found Gunn turning to Rooker for an unexpected reason. The filmmaker revealed on Twitter that, due to the shortage of toilet paper in stores, Gunn has had to use toilet paper emblazoned with Rooker's face, which he made as a gag gift years ago and likely never expected to have to use.
I bought a bunch of these rolls of toilet paper as a joke when Rooker came over for Christmas a couple years ago - I put them in all the bathrooms of the house. I never thought we were actually going to have to use them, but here we are. 😞 pic.twitter.com/0vC1q3CsO3— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2020
While fans of Gunn's and Rooker's obviously wish that our current situation never required the use of the toilet paper, they can't help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the gag gift!
Good Puns
I'M MARY POOPINGS Y'ALL!!!— Fede Carranza (@FedeCarranzaJr) March 25, 2020
Speechless
This is so messed up I'm totally speechless I don't know what to say. But pic.twitter.com/TYNtmqmupc— CarolinaChris 26 (@CarolinaChrisET) March 25, 2020
Heroic Sacrifice
Once again called to make the ultimate sacrifice. #ravager— Cal Trask (@caltrask112) March 25, 2020
Yon-Doo-Doo
When you just gotta take a Yon-Doo-Doo— Jerry Mander (@JamesCShively) March 25, 2020
Take Our Money
Please make them available for retail purchase— scott reynolds (@scottcgr14) March 25, 2020
He Deserves Better
don't use Rooker like this pls 😔— Alex (@wildflower_alex) March 25, 2020
Multi-Talented
Is there anything that man can't do?— Arsenal (@Ian__Arsenal) March 25, 2020
Serial Wiper
Henry, Portrait Of A Serial Wiper— Sirveaux1066 (@Sirveaux1066) March 25, 2020
Yondu the Assguardian
Who knew Yondu was an Assguardian.— Jim Ketchum (@jimketchum77) March 25, 2020
Keep Friends Close
Keeps your friends close...— Ronnie Obenhaus (@RedeemBadMovies) March 25, 2020
