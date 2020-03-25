Jeremy Renner Fans Think His "DJ Sloth" Quarantine Costume Is Adorable

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe, with the only way to slow the spread of the virus being to quarantine yourself in your home, as it not only prevents you from contracting it, but it also thwarts individuals who might not be experiencing symptoms from transmitting it to others. All of this time we are spending in our homes is forcing us to find inventive ways to kill time, which even extends to our favorite movie stars. In the case of Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Jeremy Renner, he took to Twitter to show off his "DJ Sloth" persona that he has embraced while spending time with his daughter.

In these CRAZY times for all of us, we’re finding CREATIVE ways to keep our spirits up, body and minds active, and our hearts full. Much love to everyone out there ! #threetoed #staysafe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LsuqOPuG3h — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) March 24, 2020

As you can imagine, the actor's fans are loving his outfit and the comments his daughter is making in the background.

