Marvel Makes One of the X-Men Ruler of an Alien Empire

In an unexpected twist, one of the X-Men is now king of the Brood. The series of events leading to this unforeseen ascension began with The New Mutants. Sunspot led the team into space so that he could reunite with his best bro Cannonball. Along the way, they got caught up in and foiled the Starjammers' attempt to steal something called a King Egg. Wolfsbane took it home, but the Brood are after it, and so is a Kree Accuser. Now the Shi'ar Imperial Guard as after that Accuser. That sets everyone up on a collision course that does not end how anyone expected. SPOILERS for X-Men #9 by Jonathan Hickman, Leinil Francis Yu, and Sonny Gho follow.

X-Men #9 reveals that the King Egg was created by a secret science wing of the Kree Accusors 8,000 years ago. The Egg is meant to disrupt the Brood's matriarchal hierarchy by introducing an unexpected King into the pecking order.

The New Mutants didn't know what they'd stolen until they brought it back to Earth. That's when Broo, the X-Men's brood student and IT guy for the Avengers, saw the Egg. The Brood attacks Krakoa, but Broo convinces Cyclops to take a team of X-Men into space with the Egg.

This is where things get messy. Sunspot tips off the Shi'ar Imperial Guard, who track down the Kree Accusor seeking the King Egg. At the same time, the Brood catch up to Cyclops's team. Soon the X-Men, the Starjammers, and the Shi'ar Imperial Guard are surrounded by an army of Brood and fighting for their lives.

But then the Brood suddenly ceases their attack. That's because Broo has eaten the King Egg. Now Broo is King of the Brood.

That's certainly a twist. What's more interesting is that the X-Men seem to be setting themselves up as a power on the galactic scale. Xandra, the child of Lilandra and Professor X, is the ruler of the Shi'ar Empire. Broo is now king of the Brood. Recent teasers suggest that the X-Men may broker and friendly relationship with the new Kree-Skrull alliance.

