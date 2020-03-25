Ryan Reynolds Shares the Perfect Deadpool Clip for His Quarantine Mood

As people hunker down in their homes in an effort to practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, many fans are eager to see how their favorite celebrities are coping with these strange times, and few are more entertaining the Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. The actor has proven to be hilarious even while in quarantine, taking advantage of the downtime with some funny moments from his filmography. The latest one speaks truth to our current situation, taking a hilarious moment from Deadpool 2 and putting it in new context.

Check out the clip featuring Reynolds as Deadpool with a special appearance by Colossus:

"No touching" has become a mantra for many people as social distancing becomes more important to stop the spread of COVID-19. Reynolds has had fun while stressing caution to his followers, advising everyone stay inside and practice self-quarantining wherever possible.

Reynolds also poked fun at the "Imagine" music video coordinated by Gal Gadot, featuring numerous other celebrities, that received a bit of backlash from people who criticized the clip as being misguided.

"We need to work together to flatten the curve, and fight off COVID-19," Reynolds said in a previous post. "I think, in time of crisis, I think we all know it's the celebrities that we count on most. They're the ones who are gonna get us through this. Right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins – they're great, childhood imaginary friends, 400 other types of people. Look, stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are gonna get through this thing. We're gonna get through this thing together."

