Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Calls Out People for Buying Guns During Coronavirus Pandemic

Currently, people all over the world are hunkering down at home in order to avoid the novel coronavirus. While some people are stocking up on food and hoarding toilet paper, it appears some folks are interested in a different pandemic purchase: guns. Taika Waititi, the Thor: Ragnarok director who recently won his first Academy Award for writing Jojo Rabbit, took to Twitter yesterday to share an article from News Hub in New Zealand, the director's home country. According to the headline, there are "queues outside gun shops as Kiwis panic-buy firearms before lockdown." Waititi isn't a fan of this tactic and took to Twitter to express his feelings.

"F***ing idiots who think The Road or I am Legend is about to become reality. Bet only two people in this picture actually hunt for food," he wrote. Currently, over 29,000 people have liked the tweet with many people sharing their opinions in the comment section. You can check out the tweet in the post below:

Fucking idiots who think The Road or I am Legend is about to become reality. Bet only two people in this picture actually hunt for food. https://t.co/aLExWShRqx — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 24, 2020

This isn't Waititi's only post since the coronavirus pandemic started changing everyone's day to day lives. The director also had a message for people who are hoarding toilet paper. “Now is the perfect opportunity to get motivated, workout, and come out of this absolutely shredded. Sadly we're human and will probably come out of it looking like the people from Wall-E,” Waititi wrote on Twitter. “‘Stay safe’. Also stop buying all that toilet paper, you weirdos. What's wrong with you? Maybe get your ass tested instead,” he added on Instagram. The director also posted a funny video, addressing COVID-19.

