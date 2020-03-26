Evangeline Lilly Posts Apology for Controversial Coronavirus Comments

A week after making comments about how she didn't plan to self-quarantine in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Ant-Man and The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly has taken to Instagram to apologize for what she previously said and to confirm that she is practicing the safety precaution after all. Lilly revealed that she has been social distancing since March 18th, two days after her controversial comments, and that despite her "intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action," she has been going about it since then. The Marvel actress also expressed condolences for those suffering because of the coronavirus

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19," Lilly wrote. "Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message...My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation."

You can read the full post from Lilly below.

Many celebrities took issue with Lilly's original comments with the likes of Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner and Lilly's LOST co-stars Maggie Grace and Josh Holloway.

